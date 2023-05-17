StockNews.com Lowers BCE (NYSE:BCE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BCE. TD Securities lowered their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.72.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 133.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in BCE by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

