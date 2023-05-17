StockNews.com Lowers Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Shares of EVC stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $407.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.10. Entravision Communications has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $7.32.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $296.33 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 360.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,758,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after buying an additional 2,159,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 729,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 515,111 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

