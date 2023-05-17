StockNews.com Upgrades Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) to “Strong-Buy”

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Oppenheimer Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE OPY traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.29. 36,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,140. The firm has a market cap of $412.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oppenheimer has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $539,703.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 436.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

