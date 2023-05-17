STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $85.36 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, STP has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. STP has a market cap of $85.36 million and $3.76 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04400795 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $3,692,100.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

