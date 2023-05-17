Stratis Achieves Market Capitalization of $73.41 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $73.41 million and approximately $14.74 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,822.68 or 0.06652448 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00055412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00039902 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019644 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,204,007 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

