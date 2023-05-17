Streamr Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.04 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, Streamr has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $21.44 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

