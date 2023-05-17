Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 675.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,487 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 20,232.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,503 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 1.0 %

SYK opened at $285.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.46 and a 200-day moving average of $260.51. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.86.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.