Stuart Watson Acquires 8,965 Shares of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) Stock

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating) insider Stuart Watson bought 8,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.15 ($12,465.43).

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance

Shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock opened at GBX 109.75 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £67.49 million, a PE ratio of -1,097.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. Flowtech Fluidpower plc has a 1 year low of GBX 94 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 133 ($1.67).

Get Flowtech Fluidpower alerts:

Flowtech Fluidpower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Flowtech Fluidpower’s previous dividend of $2.00. Flowtech Fluidpower’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.