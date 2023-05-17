Substratum 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.24 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $92,962.15 and $8.24 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 34.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00026953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020463 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017903 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,145.14 or 0.99901001 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000097 BTC.

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036436 USD and is down -21.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

