Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 215,000 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. United States Oil Fund comprises 2.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 3.41% of United States Oil Fund worth $59,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USO. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1,606.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

United States Oil Fund Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSEARCA:USO traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,275. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.64. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $57.83 and a one year high of $92.20.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

