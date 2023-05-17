Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,139 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.93. 1,062,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,552. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $119.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.29.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

