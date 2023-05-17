Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,031. The stock has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.98. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $220.44 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

