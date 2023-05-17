Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.5 %

SH traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,751,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,149,291. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.