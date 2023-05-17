Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF worth $29,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.01. 360,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,974. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

