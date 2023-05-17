Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,605 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

BMY stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,532,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,951. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

