Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.67

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.67 and traded as low as C$7.66. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$7.71, with a volume of 432,682 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.67.

Surge Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$743.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.81. The company had revenue of C$165.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surge Energy Inc. will post 1.1091703 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

See Also

