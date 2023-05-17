Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CTO Wouleta Ayele Sells 2,465 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $23,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,967.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wouleta Ayele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Wouleta Ayele sold 2,930 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $28,801.90.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

NYSE:SG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.51. 1,284,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,275. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.61. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Further Reading

