Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP) Shares Down 1.1%

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:SWP – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.66 and last traded at C$2.69. 2,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 4,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.72.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$24.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.73.

Get Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee alerts:

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.00 million for the quarter.

About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc operates as a green coffee decaffeinator in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters, as well as sells coffees through regional distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.