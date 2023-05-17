Symrise (FRA:SY1) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €108.15 ($117.55) and last traded at €108.70 ($118.15). 187,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €108.85 ($118.32).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SY1. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($114.13) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($132.61) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €101.00 ($109.78) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €102.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €102.74.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

