Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.465-$1.495 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.77-$10.84 EPS.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.08. 1,043,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,188. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $392.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $424.18.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

