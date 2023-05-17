Synthomer (LON:SYNT) PT Lowered to GBX 140 at Berenberg Bank

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 213 ($2.67) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 225 ($2.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Synthomer to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.32) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 204.60 ($2.56).

Shares of LON:SYNT traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 108 ($1.35). 1,463,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,648. The firm has a market cap of £504.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2,160.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 83 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 336.23 ($4.21). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.39.

In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($27,558.56). 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

