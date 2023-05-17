Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.57

Shares of Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.57 and last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 11755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

Sysmex Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

