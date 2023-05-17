Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(1.05)-$(0.95) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.80). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY24 guidance to $(3.05)-$(2.80) EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $125.02. 3,644,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,781. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $137.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after acquiring an additional 182,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,988,000 after acquiring an additional 192,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,781,000 after acquiring an additional 94,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $513,164,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

