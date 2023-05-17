Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software updated its Q1 guidance to $(1.05)-$(0.95) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $(3.05)-$(2.80) EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.02. 3,703,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,564. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $137.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

