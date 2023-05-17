Tamar Securities LLC Has $11.36 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tamar Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 3.6% of Tamar Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.96. 173,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $473.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.26. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

