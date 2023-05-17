Tamar Securities LLC Purchases 275 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $60.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,169,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,756,421. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

