Tamar Securities LLC Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tamar Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.6% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.34. The stock had a trading volume of 662,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,907. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

