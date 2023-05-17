Tangible (TNGBL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,604.21

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Tangible token can now be bought for $3.32 or 0.00012155 BTC on major exchanges. Tangible has a market capitalization of $108.18 million and $5,604.21 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.32710352 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $363.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

