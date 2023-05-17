Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TPR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

TPR opened at $41.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

