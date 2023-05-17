Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.68. Tapinator shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 2,520 shares changing hands.

Tapinator Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes games for mobile platforms. The company’s library includes over 300 titles that, collectively, have achieved over 500 million mobile downloads, including notable games such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. Through its NFT500 platform, the company has amassed a collection of fine art NFTs and has published a mobile application that extends the utility of these digital asset investments.

Further Reading

