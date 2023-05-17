Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.82.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.14. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.