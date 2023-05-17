Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. Target also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.75-8.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.07. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $215.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,870,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Target by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

