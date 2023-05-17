TCM Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TCM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after acquiring an additional 645,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,722,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,496,000 after purchasing an additional 467,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 62.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,771,000 after purchasing an additional 398,618 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $167.60. 242,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,646. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

