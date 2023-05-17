TCM Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

TCM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises 1.4% of TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 62.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,656. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

