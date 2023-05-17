TCM Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

TCM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for 2.4% of TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

