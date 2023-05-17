TCM Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

TCM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.5% of TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.94. 91,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,602. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.43. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.