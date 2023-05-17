TCM Advisors LLC Trims Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

TCM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum comprises about 1.9% of TCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 387.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 1.3 %

RS opened at $243.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $160.29 and a one year high of $264.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also

