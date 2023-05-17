Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

