Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.
Tekla Healthcare Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HQH opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
