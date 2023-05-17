Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,695 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 57,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,143. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $29.01.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.