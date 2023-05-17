Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.2% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,952,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,264,420. The firm has a market cap of $207.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

