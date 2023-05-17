Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $782,000 Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,580. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $929.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

