Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $418,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,055,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Summitry LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,250,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total transaction of $67,898.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,616,925.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total transaction of $67,898.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,616,925.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ META traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $240.03. 4,828,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,959,178. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $244.92. The company has a market capitalization of $615.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.87.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

