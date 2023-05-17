Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $352,000 Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 44,842 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,739 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. 493,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,167,405. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

