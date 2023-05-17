Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $464,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,530,000 after purchasing an additional 419,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 93,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,703,000 after purchasing an additional 621,651 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.43. 159,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,671. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

