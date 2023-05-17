Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 270 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $96.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,224. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $140.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

