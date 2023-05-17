Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 5,486 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,969,000 after acquiring an additional 638,743 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after buying an additional 671,046 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 304,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,302. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $49.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.