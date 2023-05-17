Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 8,092 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.07. 125,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,359. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average of $94.32. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

