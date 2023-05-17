Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

Shares of GNR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.18. 22,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,187. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

