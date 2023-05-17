TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.99

Shares of TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGOGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.99 and last traded at C$2.02, with a volume of 8700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

The stock has a market cap of C$39.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89, a PEG ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.00.

TeraGo (TSE:TGOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.34 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

