Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $546.06 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $546.06 million and approximately $39.50 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,851,573,359,761 coins and its circulating supply is 5,875,968,227,016 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

